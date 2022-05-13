NEWPORT—Price for materials continue to increase due to inflation, and that fact is ever present in the budget requests made by the County Highway Department.
Representatives from the department presented their 2022-23 requests to the County Budget Committee this week.
Tammy Holdway, Administrative Assistant for the department, presented the budget that features an increase for fuel, road tiles and equipment and machinery parts.
The largest increase in the new year comes in the tile line item due to a drastic increase in price per item. Holdway told the committee that prices have doubled from last year’s numbers.
“Our title budget had been 95k for several years, but when we opened our new bids in September, they actually increased by 100%,” she said. Our costs doubled so I increased that line item from $95,000 to $150,000. It still may not be enough, but I’m hoping it will be. We just ordered a tile for a road not long ago that was $15,900 just for one tile.”
Holdway and Highway Superintendent Dwayne McCallister said the department tried to stockpile tiles of various sizes before prices increased twofold. The company providing the tiles refused to honor the prior year bid, stopping the county from purchasing any additional items.
Fuel costs continue to soar for diesel and gasoline, both of which are needed on a daily basis for the Highway Department to operate. Holdway keeps a constant check on rates noting that diesel prices increased by 40 cents over the prior week and gasoline by 28 cents.
The new fiscal year budget asks for additional funds in both diesel and gas line items with diesel increasing from $200,000 to $225,000, and gasoline seeing an increase from $30,000 to $40,000.
Committee members were concerned that the seemingly ever-increasing fuel rates would leave the department short by the end of the fiscal year. Holdway said barring any massive increase the department should be able to make do on the requested amounts.
“At this point we are at $34,000 for gasoline with about five weeks left, so it’ll be close. On diesel I think I’ll be fine next year because we are only at about $130,000 of the $200,000 I had budgeted,” she said.
“I think that $225,000 will take us through on diesel. Gas may run just a little short, but I think diesel will be ok unless we have an astronomical increase. We can always move $5,000 from diesel to gas if we need to.”
The other increase for machinery and equipment parts was made due to inflation as well, with the department seeking an increase of $70,000. An item discussed that also has a connection to inflation is the 5% pay increase the department is seeking for employees.
Highway Department workers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) are currently paid $12.92 per hour, according to Holdway. Both she and McCallister said it is difficult for the department to attract new employees at that pay rate.
A 5% increase in pay would bring those individuals to nearly $13.50 per hour, which is a far cry from the amount they could be making with an outside company. That issue spurred committee members to take a hard look at the current pay structure.
Commissioner Norman Smith said it’s difficult to fill any job opening at this time, but his main concern was the retention of current employees.
“A lot of that I don’t think is because of pay, I think a lot of it is that you can’t find anybody to work,” Smith said. “We’ve had job openings where I’m at and we pay a good wage and still can’t get applications. Some of this is the time we are living in, but what concerns me is losing who you’ve got.”
Holdway said that current employees like the hours and benefits they are provided but would be appreciative of a pay increase. She noted that nearly a third of the department’s employees with CDLs are close to retirement age.
CLB chairman Clay Blazer said the county needs to address the pay issue to make positions more attractive in the future.
“I’ve seen four or five different ads on Facebook where people were looking for individuals with CDL licenses and they were starting them at between $18 and $22 per hour,” Blazer said. “At some point we’re going to have a hard time getting people if we don’t create a plan.”
Smith asked Finance Director Heather McGaha to modify budget numbers to see how much of a dip there would be in the department’s unassigned fund balance if each employee were to receive a $2 pay increase versus the 5% cost-of-living adjustment.
The department has a healthy $2.4 million fund balance that wouldn’t take a major hit should commissioners vote to approve the pay increase.
“People need to understand that this fund is separate from everything else, and I think they do a pretty good job managing it. If we have the opportunity to do something we need to take it,” Smith said.
The specialized nature of the work, which requires a CDL for most positions at the department, left many committee members feeling the urge to provide the pay increase. Many other department heads are seeking a 5% pay increase for their employees as well but budget numbers that are already at a deficit may not allow for them in the new year. Smith said it’s hard to cover all of the needs of the county without passing the burden to taxpayers who are also feeling the pressures of inflation.
“I don’t know where the economy is going to go, but something is going to have to give somewhere down the line. Where we’re at here, we all know we’re a distressed county. We have to pinch every penny we can so we’re between a rock and a hard place. With inflation our county workers need more money but where do we find it or where do we get it?
“The people out here paying these taxes are also struggling. I’ve heard people say that’s just a tank of gas for someone out here paying taxes. Well if I need a tank of gas to get to work or need it for my taxes, it’s a difficult situation. We need to remember those people too and do the best we can. We’re not just representing the ones that can afford it, we’re also representing the ones who can’t.”
Committee members will meet again on Monday to review a new set of requests from department leaders. They still have a goal on setting a new county budget by the end of June. County commissioners will hold a called meeting to approve the 2022-23 budget in the coming months.
