Blue Gold 1

Isaiah Tisdale (right) and Joe Hugley (left) were members of the 30-4 men's basketball team in 2019-20. Both Buccaneers are back on staff with Coach Savage in Johnson City.

 ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Isaiah Tisdale is back in the Blue & Gold.

Another Buccaneer from the historic 2019-20 squad is back home, as ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage named Tisdale Director of Player Development on Monday. Tisdale reunites with Coach Savage and assistant coach Joe Hugley in Johnson City.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.