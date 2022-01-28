COSBY—It was a difficult matchup for Cosby as they welcomed the Scott Highlanders into the Eagles’ nest Tuesday evening. The Eagles battled to keep things close until the half, but the game became a blowout in the final two quarters. Scott County would go on to win the game 67-42.
Cosby had no answer for Scott’s Trey Morrow. The senior point guard dropped 37 points in the contest to lead all scorers.
His dominance was on display from the opening tip as he scored 11 of the Highlanders’ 18 first quarter points.
Cosby head coach Cody Lowe knew Scott’s top man would be a problem for his team.
“Scott is one of the better teams in 3A and we knew that going in,” Lowe said. “Morrow was a Mr. Basketball finalist last year and he’s one of the best players in the state. He averages 32 points a game and had 37 against us tonight.
“I thought we played hard in the first half and were only down six at the break. We did what we needed to against him, but good players make plays. Their role players are phenomenal too and they made a lot of shots.”
Early 3-pointers by Paxton Coggins kept the Eagles in contention. Ethan Shults and Hayden Green also hit shots from deep as the first 12 points scored by Cosby came via 3-pointer. It was 18-14 Highlanders after the first quarter of play.
Scott found their own groove from long range in the second period. Dalton Prewitt, Skye Babb and Luke West would hit shots from the perimeter to go along with six more points posted by Morrow.
Shayden O’dell came to life for the Eagles in the quarter finding success on the interior. He was able to get to the hoop on several occasions to post eight points in the period. Coggins added another 3-pointer to his total, but the Eagles couldn’t catch the Highlanders who went into the half with a 35-29 lead.
The wind fell from beneath the Eagles’ wings in the second half. They struggled to find offense as the Highlanders ramped up the pressure on defense.
Cosby would be limited to just 13 points over the final 16 minutes of play. Morrow kept his foot on the gas over the final two quarters adding 20 points to his total for the game.
The deficit for Cosby had grown to 12 by the end of the third quarter, which eventually became 25 by the end of the fourth.
Coach Lowe said the schedule has been a tough one for his team, but he hopes it has molded them into a better squad as tournament play is on the horizon.
“We’re pretty good when we don’t turn the ball over, but we need to value possessions,” Lowe said. “If we limit our turnovers and keep getting better on defense we can make a run in 1A. We’ve played a brutal schedule against upper classification schools and hopefully that will pay dividends at tournament time.”
The Eagles will return to action Saturday night as the Elizabethton Cyclones blow into town. Game time between the two squads has been set for 8 p.m.
SCOTT (67): Trey Morrow 37, Luke West 16, Scott Jeffers 4, Dalton Prewitt 3, Skye Babb 3, Brayden Brumett 2, Grey Todd 2.
COSBY (42): Paxton Coggins 14, Shayden O’dell 13, Hayden Green 5, Ethan Shults 3, Corey Askew 3, Slate Shropshire 2, Ivy Poe 2.
