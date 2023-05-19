Weekly 1

Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced that Tennessee Athletics and softball head coach Karen Weekly have agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension on Thursday. The contract extension would run through June 30, 2028.

 UTSports.com

Weekly led her program to SEC regular-season and tournament titles in 2023 – the first time the Lady Vols have claimed both crowns in the same year.

