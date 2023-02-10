Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Perry Clark (analyst) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC) fell on the road at the buzzer Wednesday at Vanderbilt, 66-65. The Vols had four double-figure scorers in the loss, led by Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key, who had 14 apiece. Key's 14 points were his career-high against an SEC opponent, while Vescovi's four threes were tied for his most in SEC play this season.
Saturday marks Missouri's first trip to Thompson-Boling Arena since Jan. 23, 2021, and first game in Knoxville in front of a non-reduced capacity crowd since Feb. 5, 2019. Tennessee has won five of its last six against the Tigers, with the 2021 game in Knoxville being Missouri's lone win during that span.
Up next, Tennessee is home for a second consecutive game, taking on No. 3 Alabama on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.
THE SERIES
• Tennessee leads its all-time series with Missouri, 11-8, dating to 1961.
• When the series is contested in Knoxville, the Vols own a 5-3 advantage. But the last time the Tigers visited Rocky Top, they upset sixth-ranked Tennessee, 73-64, on Jan. 23, 2021.
• That 2021 loss is UT's lone setback in its last six games vs. Mizzou.
• As a junior at Cal, current Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates lost to Rick Barnes' Texas squad in the Preseason NIT. See note below.
• The Vols are 5-1 this season vs. the SEC teams whose head coach is in his first year with that program.
• In four career games vs. Missouri, Santiago Vescovi averages 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting .714 from 3-point range (10 of 14).
SCOUTING REPORT
• The Vols occupy the No. 3 spot in the NCAA's NET ratings after holding steady at No. 2 from Jan. 3 through Feb. 8.
• Tennessee has two wins over teams with a current top-10 NET rating—No. 9 Texas and No. 10 Kansas. UT is one of only seven teams in the country that can claim that.
• Tennessee has played 59 games since the last time it suffered back-to-back losses.
• During SEC play, Tennessee leads the league in scoring defense (56.1 ppg) and assists per game (15.9).
• Tennessee's offensive rebounding percentage of 38.0 ranks second in the country behind only Purdue (38.7).
• Zakai Zeigler averages a league-best 6.7 assists during SEC play while ranking among the league leaders in both assist/turnover ratio (2.96. 3rd) and steals (1.8, 6th).
• In its last 27 games against SEC opponents, the Vols are 23-4 with wins over every league opponent except Alabama (no meetings).
• UT ranks fourth nationally in average home attendance (18,212)—one of three SEC teams in the top four.
