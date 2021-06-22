NEWPORT—Two new board members will join the Newport/Cocke County Economic Development Commission and Partnership.
Board members held a meeting last week to fill seats being vacated by two members.
Jason Oury and George Barton will fill the seats of Truitt Ottinger and Jamie Phillips, respectively.
Being reappointed to the board were Dennis Gregg, Tommy Bible, Michael Williford and Bill Gregg.
Partnership President Lucas Graham provided an update on several projects during the meeting.
Work continues on the planning phase of the county’s bike park/trail system. A total of 30 individuals attended a design charrette to discuss the features of the system.
“The May charrette for the bike park went very well,” Graham said.
“Members of the forest service, private sector and those on the conservation side met to discuss some of the features and design of the park. The recordings from the sessions will be posted soon, and the architecture team is finalizing the drawings.”
Plans call for the trail system to be 50 to 75 miles. The grant money for the trails was provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The county’s new industrial park continues to draw interest from multiple companies. Graham said the major issue is the high price of materials, and finding contractors to start the build process.
“People are reaching out for information and site visits are happening regularly. The challenge is finding individuals to build the structures. You’re looking at a 12 to 18 month time frame and a higher cost of materials, too.”
Trees around the outer border of the park have been cleared to open up the sight line.
Power lines will be going in soon, which will check another box towards officially opening the park.
Board members received staff reports from Tourism Director Linda Lewanksi, and Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey.
Lewanski has been working on short video clips that will serve as social media campaigns to support county tourism. A more complete video will be used for promotional purposes of the tourism website.
Lewanski will participate in the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council meeting on July 18.
She was told there may be more grant opportunities for rural communities this year due to COVID-19.
Lewanski will provide a report at the Partnership/EDC meeting in August.
Ramsey has been busy with Chamber events throughout the month of June. The next event will be the 4th Wednesday Connection Lunch on June 23 at McDonald’s in Newport.
Ramsey said that members are feeling more comfortable with state of COVID-19 in the county and are attending more events.
Applications are available for this year’s Newport Harvest Street Festival. The entertainment lineup has been booked for both days of the event. New vendors continue to register each day.
The next meeting of the Partnership and EDC will be held on July 15 at 5:30 p.m.
