SEVIER COUNTY - After having been closed for three months, the bridge on State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road reopened on Wednesday. Cosby residents travel the road from Cocke County into Sevier County. The bridge, which is located in Sevier County, washed out in heavy rains on July 25.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation did not expect the bridge to reopen until the middle of November, but the project was finished ahead of schedule.
Since July, drivers had been forced to take alternate routes, sometimes forcing them to add several miles to their commutes. Many vehicles were detoured down Pearl Valley Road.
The project cost $997,178.04. Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc. of Sevierville was the contractor. Valmont of Marion County manufactured the beams for the bridge, which is a 51-foot concrete steel girder U-beam bridge that consists of two 10-foot travel lanes, one in each direction, with 5-foot shoulders.
Construction is ongoing in the area, and is expected to continue until early 2023. Motorists traveling the route are asked to use caution.
“We are pleased to have this bridge opened earlier than expected,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “This new structure will serve motorists in Sevier County for decades to come.”
Officials opened the new bridge with a ceremony on Wednesday. State Sen. Steve Southerland, State Rep. Andrew Farmer, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters, Sevier County Road Superintendent Jonas Smelcer, and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley were among those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.