SEVIER COUNTY - After having been closed for three months, the bridge on State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road reopened on Wednesday. Cosby residents travel the road from Cocke County into Sevier County. The bridge, which is located in Sevier County, washed out in heavy rains on July 25.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation did not expect the bridge to reopen until the middle of November, but the project was finished ahead of schedule.

