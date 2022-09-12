NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his Major League Soccer-leading 22nd goal, but the LA Galaxy tied Nashville 1-1 on Saturday as Riqui Puig scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time.
LA's Javier Hernández failed to convert a penalty kick for the second straight match,
Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute, beating Jonathan Bond to the goalkeeper's right as Bond dived left. The penalty kick was awarded when Derrick Williams was called for a hand ball on Mukhtar's free kick.
Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis dived right to bat away Hernández's penalty kick in the 55th minute after Shaq Moore knocked down Chicharito in the penalty area. Hernández, who has succeeded on just four of seven penalty kicks this season, was saved by Kansas City's John Pulskamp on a Panenka attempt last weekend.
Nashville's Walker Zimmerman, a U.S. international defender, received a red card for his second yellow card of the match, assessed when Hernández dribbled into the penalty area in stoppage time. Puig took the penalty and scored with a shot to the goalkeeper's left that deflected off Willis' trailing right hand.
Willis saved seven shots for Nashville (12-9-10). Bond had one save for the Galaxy (11-11-7).
