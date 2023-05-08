Public intoxication: An officer responded May 6 to Family Inns West at 1311 West Highway 25/70 regarding a man slumped over in an SUV. The subject was observed in the driver's seat laying over into the passenger and appeared unresponsive. He was awakened and almost fell to the ground when asked to step outside. The driver, identified as John Michael Eakin, was displaying signs of intoxication and stated he was sleeping in his car until he was ready to get a motel room. He could not locate his keys and they were not in the ignition. He was arrested and for his safety and the safety of others and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Probation violation: A traffic stop was conducted on May 6 in the area of Bullard Drive on a pickup driving with blue forward facing LED lights activated. The driver was identified as Charles Lethan Hall. The tag on the vehicle was improperly displayed and expired. Hall and the passenger, Dillon Hairr, both had probation violation warrants out of Cocke County and were taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated assault/criminal conspiracy: Police responded May 6 to 125 Stokely Cemetery Road in Del Rio about a fight in progress. The offender identified, Bradley Tyler Roberts, had left in a vehicle. A deputy spoke to Lucas Troy Norton, who stated Bradley Roberts blocked him in on the road in front of 117 Stokely Cemetery Road when a fight ensued. He stated the fight was over a female, who is currently dating Roberts and he stated she tried to stop him prior to him encountering Roberts. Norton provided a written report stating Bradley and Michael Cody Roberts both struck him multiple times while he was on the ground trying to cover his face. Severe lacerations were noted to Norton's' face and scrapes on his knees. He was transported to Newport Medical Center for his injuries. Contact was attempted with Bradley Roberts at 1616 Norwood Town Road where Roberts' vehicle was located with the engine still warm. He refused to come to the door and warrants were placed. Two days later, a deputy responded to that address on a 911 call. While investigating that incident, contact was made with Bradley Roberts, who was taken into custody, transported to Cocke County Jail and turned over to jail staff.
Possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia uses/failure to comply with child support: A deputy was dispatched May 5 to 333 Bronze Road regarding a theft. James Hodges advised he was missing a saw and a sander. He stated Leanne Lewis had been doing work at the house. She denied she had taken any items from the residence. She gave deputies permission to search her backpack and purse. Two small bags, a clear container inside with clear baggies with suspected methamphetamine inside of it. Also fond rubber tourniquets and strings inside the other bag. A check for warrants found she had outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support and a capias. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail. The suspected methamphetamine weighed 1.1 grams.
Public intoxication/criminal impersonation: A deputy responded May 6 to 301 Elena Lane about an intoxicated male wondering through the woods and the caller stated the person's name was Matthew Lyons. Video was observed and it showed a male hiding in the trees with no shirt on. After not being able to locate him the deputy was notified a male was trying to break into a house at 564 Paw Paw Way. Upon arrival a male with no shirt on was seen arguing with several other people in the middle of the road. Lyons first gave a name of Christopher Lyons. He was pouring sweat and had rapid speech. He was also found by neighbors on the property of 559 Paw Paw Way in a shed next to the house. He was taken into custody for public intoxication and additionally charged with criminal impersonation for giving a false name multiple times, including at jail intake.
