Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to an address at Highway 321 on the afternoon of August 2 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with the victim and caller, Taylor Rathbone. She told officers that her boyfriend, Chad McGaha, 24, poured a bottle of liquor on her while he was driving. She told officers the argument continued as they arrived home. She said that is when McGaha grabbed her by the throat. She told officers that after choking her, he let go and walked toward the highway. After calling 911, she said he came back to the residence and continued arguing until deputies arrived. Norton reports red marks on Rathbone’s neck and throat consistent with strangulation. The couple told officers she is pregnant. McGaha was arrested and taken to jail, where he was treated for a laceration above his right eye. Norton writes in his report that McGaha said he got the injury by hitting his head on the patrol car window. Upon arrival at the jail, Norton was informed of an active probation violation warrant already in place for McGaha.
Vandalism: Deputy Josh Malone was dispatched to Sunshine Circle on the morning of August 2 in response to a report of tires being slashed. Malone spoke to Casey Webb, 35, who said the rear passenger side tire on her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe had been slashed around 5 a.m. that day. She provided security camera footage that shows a female running to the Tahoe, and then up the driveway to the road. Hours later, Webb noticed the flat tire. Malone writes in his report that he saw a hole in the sidewall of the tire. Webb said her juvenile son had been having problems with his girlfriend, but from the video footage alone could not identify the female in the images. She valued the tire at $225. No charges were filed at the time of reporting.
Possession: On the afternoon of August 1, K-9 Deputy Jacob Damron saw a white Dodge Journey with an expired license plate traveling east on Interstate 40. The driver, Danielle Reed, 30, also did not have car insurance. Damron writes in his report that Reed was “very nervous” and deflected his questions regarding the SUV. When asked if there are drugs or weapons in the vehicle, Damron stated that she looked at the ground, saying, “There shouldn’t be.” She consented to a search, but then withdrew consent, his report states. Damron had Wubba the drug dog sniff the outside of the car. He states that the dog showed a change in behavior at the driver door. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a small pink zip up bag in the center console with 2 grams of a powdery white substance suspected to be heroin, three blue pills suspected to be Alprazolam, syringes, baggies and scales. Reed was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, and the vehicle was seized.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
