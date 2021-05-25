The Riverview Circuit Churches of Bruner’s Grove, Oven Creek, O and S Chapel and Bewley’s Chapel will be holding a bake/yard sale on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5.
The event will take place at the Caney Branch Fire Department located at 11423 Newport Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a quilt handmade by Liz Talley. Silent auction items will also be available both days of the event.
The sale will start at 7 a.m. on Friday, and last until 4 p.m. Saturday’s portion will start at 7 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.
Pastor Steve Ryman and the congregation of all four churches encourage everyone to attend, and are appreciative of the support. All proceeds from the sale will be used for new windows in the parsonage.
