Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman passes against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 23 Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 45-25. Hartman connected on 18 of 27 passes after he missed Wake Forest's opener against VMI because of a blood clot. The fifth-year quarterback directed the Demon Deacons to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last season. Hartman's 68-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry lifted Wake Forest to a 14-3 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With Sam Hartman behind center, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson feels pretty good about his team's chances.

