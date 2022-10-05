GREENEVILLE – Explore all Tusculum University has to offer academically and socially for traditional undergraduate students – and attend a football game for free – during an open house Saturday, Oct. 22, on the Greeneville campus.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Meen Center, and afterward participants can experience the campus atmosphere. The open house will take place during the university’s annual homecoming celebration, so attendees will be able to see the campus at a festive time while soaking in the fall beauty on the grounds.

