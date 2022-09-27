Preventing and reducing litter not only helps protect the scenic beauty of Tennessee, but it also helps protect wildlife and water quality, and helps maintain healthy and vibrant communities. As part of its mission to keep the roadways safe and clean, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) partners with communities across the state on comprehensive litter prevention programs.

One such program is Adopt-A-Highway. The free program has been around since 1989 and is an excellent way for individuals, families, businesses, community groups and civic organizations of all sizes to give back. Participating in the program gives Tennesseans the opportunity to get outdoors, give back to their community and make a positive impact on the environment. Program participants are also rewarded with a free roadside recognition panel displaying their chosen message along the adopted route.

