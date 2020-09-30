Walt Cross and his wife Mary Lou are owners of The Mustard Seed, a health food store in Newport. Walt was in regular healthcare for twenty years before his failing health and traditional medicine left him with no hope for a long and healthy life. His diagnosis of ulcerative colitis led him to doctor after doctor. He was treated with many different medications to no avail. Finally, his gastroenterologist told him that they had tried everything possible, and his prognosis was dismal, at best. At this dark time in his life, Cross turned to natural medicine as a last resort. Within six months he was totally healed and moving in a new direction in healthcare.
According to Cross, “Instead of masking and management, natural health and nutrition works from the inside out finding the root cause of the problem and correcting it.”
In his extensive study, Cross has discovered the astounding results that nutrition and a healthy lifestyle have not only on disease prevention, but of reversal of disease, as well. Heartland Institute, a clinic in the Washington D.C. area, has been able to reverse cardiovascular disease and diabetes with over a 98% reversal rate in Type II diabetes. Instead of treating the symptoms, natural medicine strives to get rid of the cause and fix the underlying problem.
Cross works with physicians and nutritionists the world over in their quest to provide the best information for the health and wellbeing of their patients. He is currently partnering with the World Health Organization in Rwanda to teach their nutritionists and physicians lifestyle medicine.
Cross said, “One of the foods that is detrimental to breast health is dairy. Whole plant based foods of a wide variety are best for total health and prevention of many illnesses including, but certainly not limited to, breast cancer. When our grandmothers suggested eating a variety of colorful vegetables they were right on target.
“Asian women have a very low occurrence of breast cancer, and George Fletches’ study shows that Japanese women consume 13.7 milligrams of iodine per day, compared to the 0.125 milligrams that most American women consume. Traditionally, Asian women eat a diet that consists of foods high in iodine content including sea vegetables, and many believe the low occurrence in breast cancer in the region is directly related to the dietary choices of this group of people.
“Sleep is a huge component of a healthy lifestyle. A new Harvard study has found that the brain has a lymphatic system, which flushes out only between the hours of around 9 p.m. and 12 a.m., but in addition, this flush only happens if one is asleep during this time. The new recommendation is for a 9 p.m. bedtime for optimum health.
“Exercise is a very important factor in good health and disease prevention, as well. It is essential to get outside in God’s creation to enjoy fresh air and sunshine. Not only does exercise reduce stress, cortisol levels, and adrenalin, but it also absolutely helps an individual’s emotional and mental health.
“Walking, cycling, and any number of activities are good choices. In my estimation getting the blood circulating and the heart pumping through aerobic exercise has tremendous benefits. Breathing in the fresh air and soaking in the beauty and tranquility of nature often helps to lift a person’s spirits, and a good mental attitude is very important. In fact, the Bible states that “a merry heart doeth good like medicine,” and I heartily agree.”
Mary Lou Cross enjoys helping her customers have a strong and healthy body through good nutrition.
She said, “I absolutely believe that God’s plan is for us to live in good health. One of my favorite verses is 3 John 1:2 which reads, ‘Beloved I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth’. I’ve seen God work in marvelous ways through healthy eating.”
