KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Griffin Merritt’s two home runs highlighted a dominant victory over No. 2/3 Florida in Saturday afternoon’s series finale, as the Volunteers run-ruled the Gators, 14-2, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Making his first start since last Thursday’s series opener at LSU, Merritt led No. 8/11 Tennessee with three hits and a career-high six RBIs on the day, punctuated by a walk-off three-run blast to put the run-rule into effect in the eighth inning.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.