COCKE COUNTY—Since 1192, Food City in partnership with their customers, has conducted their annual Race Against Hunger campaign to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region. Food City is proud to be a part of the Race Against Hunger,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
Throughout the promotion, customers wishing to donate simply select the desired dollar amount and it is conveniently added to their total. A full 100% of the proceeds go to benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations in the region.
“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. The Food City Race Against Hunger campaign is one way we can help those in need right here in our area,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
The 2020-2021 Race Against Hunger campaign raised over $600,000. Charities in our area received a portion of the $10,000 that was donated locally.
“We would like to thank our loyal customers for helping make this promotion such a huge success. Their generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region,” adds Smith.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama.
