Pictured: the 2022-23 Centerview Elementary Falcons. Back row L to R: Tanner Blazer, Drayden Shurley, Ryan Barrett, Ben Lewis, Levi Sutton, Ethan Helton. Front row L to R: Caleb Patterson, Haden Sanders, Shane Patterson, Owen Turner, Peyton Phillips. Not Pictured: Brody Hudson
Pictured: the 2022-23 Del Rio Elementary Trojans. Back row L to R: Laci Mullins (team mom), coach Harley Mullins, manager Hunter Woody, Eli Sprouse, Ryan Tanner, Mayson Turner, Chance Hayes, Chase Burgin, coach Melissa Guinn, head coach Hannah Maley, coach Jacqueline Hayes. Front row L to R: Phillip Sawyer, Micah Harris, Adam Bishop, Abram Woody, Caidan Ramsay.
Pictured: the 2022-23 Smoky Mountain Elementary Bears. Left to right (top): Landen Rathers, Tyler Benson, Johnnie Merkle, Ezra Spurgeon, Brody Stooksbury, Cayden Prahlow, and Manager Titus Spurgeon. Left to right (bottom): Maddex Gunter, Levi Reed, Noah Clark, Michael Carter, and Joncoy Lulich. Not pictured: Ethan Raines.
Pictured: the 2022-23 Grassy Fork Ravens. Top left to right: Rylee Gilliam, Waylon McGaha, Jackson Hall, Asher Faison, Draidan Sneed, Eli Gilliam. Bottom left to right: Sterlin Clark, Tyler Cavanaugh, Rylee Leatherwood, Tucker Faison, Tyson Cofield, Benjamin Laws.
Pictured: the 2022-23 Bridgeport Rockets. Front row L to R: Marcus Paulette, Rider Finchum, Addy Pack, Branson Dunn, Zia Tinsley. Back row: Jacqueline Porter, Cornelius Carr, Ethan Bradshaw, Elijah Hill, Gavin Gilliand, Jayden Holt. Not pictured: Weston Hall.
Pictured: the 2022-23 Parrottsville Parrotts. From L to R: John Dillon Ramsey, Easton Whitlock, Aaron Black, Abe Kickliter, Jayden Husky, Micah Williams, Vicente Ramos, Braylin Talley, Jackson Watts, Logan Bowlin.
Pictured: the 2022-23 Northwest Patriots. Top row L to R: Cairo Gayton, Jordyn Carter, Zander Hale, head coach Michael Johnson, Jude Olivia, Donovan Campos-Nuci, Tyson Sutton. Bottom row L to R: Josue Mejia, Dakota Palmer, Corbyn Pate, Carmelo Hurst, Preston Ross.
Pictured: the 2022-23 Newport Grammar Warriors. Front row L to R: Spencer Reed, Kolby Fine, Wyatt Collins, Austin Williams, Brody Holloway. Middle row L to R: Talon Leas, Ty Wines, Maxx Jenkins, Connor Burchette, Romon Martinez-Hazelwood, Ayden Burke, Kason Stewart, Lofton Ford. Back row L to R: Bryson Ellison, Eli Ramsey, Spencer Moore, Parker Ford, Zachary Williams, Aiden Weeks, Evan Provencal, Maurice Timmons. Not pictured: Ayden Cureton. Coaches: Tim Dockery (head), Blake Briggs (assistant).
