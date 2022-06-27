NEWPORT—County Legislative Body members met in a special called meeting Monday evening to approve the county budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The body unanimously approved the budget, which includes a 5% raise for county employees, while keeping the county tax rate at $2.56.
Before the budget was approved, commissioners were forced to modify the fund balance policy that was first put into place last year. The policy stipulated that the county must maintain an unassigned general fund balance of $200,000. That figure has been lowered to $100,000 for the new year to appease the state and allow the tax rate to remain the same.
Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, told commissioners that economic issues caused by inflation were at the forefront of Budget Committee members’ minds when drafting the budget.
“I want to say thank you to the Budget Committee, all the elected officials and everyone that has spent countless hours with me putting work into this budget,” McGaha said. “We’re only submitting one budget tonight. It includes raises for all employees and no tax increase. Both of these items were a priority for the Budget Committee due to the inflation crisis that we have going on. We wanted to help our citizens as well as our employees. To accomplish this goal, the committee does have a request that the commission vote on a new fund balance for the general fund, reducing it from $200,000 to $100,000.”
Even though the fund balance is low, the budget does include money for several items including funds for the Innovation Park, money for capital projects and equipment and $1.5 million for paving in the Highway Department’s budget.
Additional funds have also been set aside for improvements to the County Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Emergency Management Agency building, County Fire Department building and a significant sum to install a new HVAC unit in the Recreation Department building.
Commissioner Calvin Ball called into question the low general fund balance that the county will be left with for 2022-23. He said a similar amount was available to the county in the same year that a rock slide occurred. Such a small amount could leave the county without a way to pay for any major expenses associated with disasters or major accidents.
Chairman Clay Blazer said the $100,000 mark is not ideal but saw lowering the amount as more fiscally responsible than inflating revenue projections. McGaha raised revenue projections slightly for the new year but kept them relatively low in the event that the economy continues its downward turn.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger noted that many citizens are unaware that a large amount of money that is budgeted each year is not spent, and actually returns to the county’s general fund.
McGaha said that $2.5 million was rolled forward into the current year after the 2020-21 fiscal year. That same amount is expected at the end of the 2021-22 year, which comes to a close this week.
The 5% raise for county employees will be one of the largest in more than a decade, according to Blazer. Budget Committee members were also able to meet most of the requests made by department heads.
“I’ve been on the commission for 16 years, and during that entire time I think the largest pay increase we’ve had for our employees is 3%. This year at least everyone is getting 5%, but it’s still not keeping up with inflation. That was one of our concerns, and we spent hours talking about that. I wish we could do more because inflation is 7.9%,” Blazer said.
‘I don’t want to say that everyone got what they asked for, but we were pretty much able to meet all the department heads’ requests. There were a couple things we weren’t able to do, but for the most part everyone got what they asked for. I think that was a pretty positive thing as well.”
After the fund balance policy was revised, budget approved and tax rate set, commissioner adjourned but quickly reconvened for a second called meeting. County Attorney Melissa Gossman spoke to the commissioners about a change to the First Call Ambulance contract that will take effect July 1. A specific paragraph was changed that will give individuals more options when traveling to facilities for dialysis treatments.
Commissioners were satisfied with the change in wording and gave their approval for the contract with First Call to be signed. The CLB will meet again on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse.
