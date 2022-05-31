3rd Grade

High Honors—Emmylou Biggs, Eleighana Boyd, Dakota Stinson, Elijah Chambers, Bella Cody, Evelyn Freeman, Miranda Langley, Kenley Pitt, Isaiah Reece, Lucas Robinette, Kenzlie Fox, Chris Gorrell, Hope Hutson, Chanlee Saylor, Billy Sherwood, Ariel South, Jayden Stinnett, and Braylyn Williamson. A/B Honors—Aria Baxley, Hailee Cavileer, Paxley Fowler, CJ Gurley, Makena Hunt, Remington Sneed, Kaleb Toby, Mitzi Velazquez, Lia Fine, and Rowen Thompson.

4th Grade

High Honors—Laura Carriei, Kennadie Meyeis, Leiland Samples, Jacelyn Campbell, Briley Christ, Ethan Evans, Halie Franklin, Jamarcus Green, Maggie Massey, Camryn Sakata, Carter Smith, Rey Velazquez, and Kiley Mckinna; A/B Honors—Alina Davis, Ashlynn Guitterez, Maylee Pendergrass, Gavin Hembree, Lakota Moss, Patty Davis, Tysen Lackey, Tayton Sacks, Gracie McShane, Elijah Doody, Kyson Fain, Ariannah Gibson, Dominic Gunter, Taylor Gurley, Noah Hall, and Stevie Thomas.

5th Grade

High Honors—Essence Biggs, Joseph Cody, Shifana Montes DeOca, Isabella Bouchè, Colton Hammond, Jaxson Hawkins, Sabrina Maples, Kylie Parker, and Jayshawn Smith. A/B Honors—Brydan Hernandez, Kiona Kyle, Isabella Lee, Abbigail Moses, Allen Parks, Bradlee Proffitt, Kailixx Stewart, William Stinnett, Levi Black, Nevaeh Moody, Jessa Roegelein, Madison Saylor, Abigail Stuart, and Sierra Turner.

6th Grade

A/B Honors—Jayla Church, Steven Scaccio, Lynckon Haynes, Mackenzie Carias, Noah Clark, Jackson Ford, and Everlee Pressley.

7th Grade

High Honors—Khushi Patel and Aubrey Miller. A/B Honors—Mya Zieger, Cedella Saylor, Sydney Wills.

8th Grade

High Honors—Braxten Baxter and Devon Dalton. A/B Honors—Levi Baxter, Cierra Casali, Payton Edmonds, Loren Inman, Maliyah Massengill, Jamisen McDowell, Mason Oglesby, Kelsey Scaccio, Pedro Vargas, and Ayden Walker.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.