Edgemont Elementary School Honor Roll May 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 3rd GradeHigh Honors—Emmylou Biggs, Eleighana Boyd, Dakota Stinson, Elijah Chambers, Bella Cody, Evelyn Freeman, Miranda Langley, Kenley Pitt, Isaiah Reece, Lucas Robinette, Kenzlie Fox, Chris Gorrell, Hope Hutson, Chanlee Saylor, Billy Sherwood, Ariel South, Jayden Stinnett, and Braylyn Williamson. A/B Honors—Aria Baxley, Hailee Cavileer, Paxley Fowler, CJ Gurley, Makena Hunt, Remington Sneed, Kaleb Toby, Mitzi Velazquez, Lia Fine, and Rowen Thompson.4th GradeHigh Honors—Laura Carriei, Kennadie Meyeis, Leiland Samples, Jacelyn Campbell, Briley Christ, Ethan Evans, Halie Franklin, Jamarcus Green, Maggie Massey, Camryn Sakata, Carter Smith, Rey Velazquez, and Kiley Mckinna; A/B Honors—Alina Davis, Ashlynn Guitterez, Maylee Pendergrass, Gavin Hembree, Lakota Moss, Patty Davis, Tysen Lackey, Tayton Sacks, Gracie McShane, Elijah Doody, Kyson Fain, Ariannah Gibson, Dominic Gunter, Taylor Gurley, Noah Hall, and Stevie Thomas.5th GradeHigh Honors—Essence Biggs, Joseph Cody, Shifana Montes DeOca, Isabella Bouchè, Colton Hammond, Jaxson Hawkins, Sabrina Maples, Kylie Parker, and Jayshawn Smith. A/B Honors—Brydan Hernandez, Kiona Kyle, Isabella Lee, Abbigail Moses, Allen Parks, Bradlee Proffitt, Kailixx Stewart, William Stinnett, Levi Black, Nevaeh Moody, Jessa Roegelein, Madison Saylor, Abigail Stuart, and Sierra Turner.6th GradeA/B Honors—Jayla Church, Steven Scaccio, Lynckon Haynes, Mackenzie Carias, Noah Clark, Jackson Ford, and Everlee Pressley.7th GradeHigh Honors—Khushi Patel and Aubrey Miller. A/B Honors—Mya Zieger, Cedella Saylor, Sydney Wills.8th GradeHigh Honors—Braxten Baxter and Devon Dalton. A/B Honors—Levi Baxter, Cierra Casali, Payton Edmonds, Loren Inman, Maliyah Massengill, Jamisen McDowell, Mason Oglesby, Kelsey Scaccio, Pedro Vargas, and Ayden Walker. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags A/b Grade School Weaponry Oglesby Devon Dalton Cierra Casali Loren Inman Payton Edmonds Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.