Newell “Hop” Byrd, center, was recognized at the Newport Rescue Squad’s family fun day for his 60 years of service. He was presented a joint proclamation from Sen. Steve Southerland and Rep. Jeremy Faison. Pictured with Byrd at left is his wife Jane, and Sen. Steve Southerland.
The Rescue Squad family fun day was a treat for everyone, including members of the organization. Their families attended the event last Saturday, which was filled with games, food and activities. Ronnie and Barbara Webb enjoyed the afternoon with other members of the squad.
Newell “Hop” Byrd, center, was recognized at the Newport Rescue Squad’s family fun day for his 60 years of service. He was presented a joint proclamation from Sen. Steve Southerland and Rep. Jeremy Faison. Pictured with Byrd at left is his wife Jane, and Sen. Steve Southerland.
MATT WINTER
Hunter Ellison and Kasen Pittenturf enjoyed running the obstacle course at the Rescue Squad’s family fun day.
MATT WINTER
Grayson Reed spent time in the bounce house during the Newport Rescue Squad’s family fun day.
MATT WINTER
Madison Crumbley took a spin on the driving course that was set up outside the Rescue Squad building during family fun day.
MATT WINTER
Children of all ages enjoyed the bounce house provided by the Newport Rescue Squad during family fun day. Grayson Hancock, left, smiles as he bounces around with his brother, Leon Hancock.
MATT WINTER
Haylee Jo Smith tosses a bean bag at one of the boards set up as a fun activity created by the Newport Rescue Squad. With Smith is her father, Steven Smith.
MATT WINTER
The Rescue Squad family fun day was a treat for everyone, including members of the organization. Their families attended the event last Saturday, which was filled with games, food and activities. Ronnie and Barbara Webb enjoyed the afternoon with other members of the squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.