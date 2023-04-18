Injuries 1

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits between guard Luke Kennard (10) and center Steven Adams during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. 

 Brandon Dill, AP Photo

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed cautious optimism regarding the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo after the two-time MVP left Milwaukee's Eastern Conference playoff opener with a bruised lower back.

Antetokounmpo isn't the only prominent player already dealing with a health issue after the first weekend of the playoffs. Injuries to some of the NBA's top stars have dimmed the start of the postseason, with title hopes possibly fading just as quickly depending on how bad they're hurt.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.