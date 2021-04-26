The VA and MST

These last two columns have received comments about how the subject has not been “talked about” and have been applauded for bringing this to light. It is important to acknowledge the good reports we receive about the accomplishments of our military, but it is just as important to reveal issues that confront the men and women who serve.
As I continue to address the issue of Military Sexual Trauma (MST) from last week’s Department of Defense’s (DOD) information I took a look at the most current report from 2019. The report shared that, “The number of sexual assault reports by service members increased by 3% in Fiscal Year 2019, compared to Fiscal Year 2018. The services received 6,236 reports in Fiscal Year 2019 from service members indicating they experienced a sexual assault, up from 6,053 in Fiscal Year 2018.
The report reflects there are many changes going on that will allow an easier and more supportive system for the victims to report the assault. The DOD is designing new policies to ensure a safer military experience for the women and men who serve. There are many news reports that reflect charges being brought against those who are abusing their power and those who serve under their command. This issue will continue to draw awareness to the DOD and how they approach a solution.
This week we will review the history of how MST first gained prominence, and how the VA research has led to many discoveries about source(s) of this issue and the effects they have on those still serving and those who are now veterans.
OVERVIEW
In 1992, the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee first brought the issue of MST to the attention of the Congress. Their hearings that year led to the passing of Public Law 102-585 which was signed into law in November of that year. Title I, WOMEN VETERANS HEALTH PROGRAMS, section 102, Sexual trauma counseling is the first legislation and the roots of legislation leading to recognition of today’s MST.
This early law was designed to provide counseling to a woman veteran who required help to overcome psychological trauma due to battery of a sexual nature or sexual harassment while serving on active duty. The timeline restricted mental health counseling through December 1995 and once the services started, they would only last for one year.
Beginning with this legislation more research has been done and designed the help available through the VA. The 1992 legislation included monies for the VA to have studies to determine the span of MST and the people who have been affected.
STUDY RESULTS
National statistics from the VA shows that one in four women Veterans have experienced MST. Participants in their studies, who were anonymous, suggest the number is higher. Because of increased recognition of sexual assault and harassment reporting rates have also increased. But, because the majority of women veterans do not use the VA for healthcare, they have not been screened and therefore the statistics are far from complete. Also, while MST is a new “term”, and most studies are aimed at the younger Iraq-Afghanistan Veteran it is not a new problem.
A VA study that consisted of 70,000 women veterans, 55 and older, who were seen by the VA from 2005 to 2015 found that 13% reflected MST experiences. Results showed the women in this group were more likely to have a wide range of medical and mental health issues.
These women were more than:
• Seven times as likely to have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
• Twice as likely to be depressed and have suicidal thoughts.
And had:
• Higher rates of a range of other medical conditions, particularly sleep disorders and pain.
• Greater anxiety, substance use disorder (including alcohol and opioids), and obesity.
The report about issues facing older women veterans goes to support just how long MST has been a problem in the military. It opens the door for others to come forward and begin healing. By doing so I feel they will be invaluable in encouraging younger female Veterans to come forward and become mentors to facilitate each other’s bond.
Another Survey revealed, “Among both men and women in the active-duty military, sexual harassment is associated with poorer psychological well-being, more physical problems and lower satisfaction with health and work. Female veterans who use VA healthcare and report a history of sexual trauma while in the military also report a range of negative outcomes, including poorer psychological and physical health, more readjustment problems following discharge (i.e., difficulties finding work, alcohol and drug problems), and a greater incidence of not working due to mental health problems.
While the types of psychological reactions experienced by men and women are often similar, the experience of sexual victimization may be even more stigmatizing for men than it is for women because these victimization experiences fall so far outside of the proscribed male gender role. Accordingly, men may experience more severe symptomatology than women, may be more likely to feel shame about their victimization, and may be less likely to seek professional help.”
MILITARY ENVIRONMENT
The VA has found that those facing MST in the military find it impossible to get away from the person (s) who have caused or continue the harassment or assault. The research reflects that though MST happens during training and in peacetime settings, it increases in a war zone. One VA study showed that, “that rates of sexual assault (7%), physical sexual harassment (33%) and verbal sexual harassment (66%) were higher than those typically found in peacetime military samples.”
Sexual trauma in the military does not occur only during training or peacetime and in fact, the stress of war may be associated with increases in rates of sexual harassment and assault. Research with Persian Gulf War military personnel conducted by Jessica Wolfe and her colleagues found that rates of sexual assault (7%), physical sexual harassment (33%) and verbal sexual harassment (66%) were higher than those typically found in peacetime military samples.
Sexual trauma that is associated with military service most often occurs in a setting where the victim lives and works. In most cases, this means that victims must continue to live and work closely with their perpetrators, often leading to an increased sense of feeling helpless, powerless, and at risk for additional victimization. In addition, sexual victimization that occurs in this setting often means that victims are relying on their perpetrators (or associates of the perpetrator) to provide for basic needs including medical and psychological care.
Similarly, because military sexual trauma occurs within the workplace, this form of victimization disrupts the career goals of many of its victims. Perpetrators may be peers or supervisors responsible for making decisions about work-related evaluations and promotions. In addition, victims may be forced to choose between continuing military careers during which they are forced to have frequent contact with their perpetrators or sacrificing their career goals in order to protect themselves from future victimization.
Most military groups are characterized by high unit cohesion, particularly during combat. While this level of solidarity typically reflects a positive aspect of military service, the dynamics of cohesion may play a role in the negative psychological effects associated with sexual harassment and assault that occurs. Because organizational cohesion is so highly valued within the military environment, victims may fear that divulging any negative information about a fellow service member may affect their relationships with their co-workers and peers.
Among both men and women in the active-duty military, sexual harassment is associated with poorer psychological well-being, more physical problems and lower satisfaction with health and work.
Public Law 102-805, which authorized the VA to provide counseling to women Veterans to overcome psychological trauma resulting from MST experiences, opened the doors for the later legislation and recognition of the broad scope of this issue. Since the 1992 legislation benefits have been extended to the female Veterans and now includes male Veterans. Services now provide not only counseling for mental health issues but also address associated physical health conditions.
The VA now mandates that all Veterans are screened for MST and that each VA facility has a Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator to oversee the screening and treatment referral process. Next week I will finish this series by looking at what benefits are available to Veterans who have faced MST during their military service and how to apply for them.
As I shared last week you should not wait for help, you can contact the Mountain Home VA specialist by calling 423-926-1171 Ext. 7087. Also, Regional VA coordinators can be contacted at the Nashville offices. They are Sarah Brenner — Female Primary, pctc.vbanas@va.gov or Samuel Riley – Male Primary, pctc.vbanas@va.gov.
