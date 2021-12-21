KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Butler is the fourth UT player in the last five years to be selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, joining former teammates Ethan Wolf (2018), Kyle Phillips (2019) and Dominick Wood-Anderson (2020). The super senior is the third Vol so far this season to earn an invite to a postseason all-star game, joining Alontae Taylor and Velus Jones Jr., who will both partake in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The Shrine Bowl, America’s longest-running college football all-star game, which supports Shriners Children’s®, will be played on Feb. 3, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders as part of NFL Pro Bowl week.
Butler has put together the best season of his collegiate career this year, setting career highs in tackles (43), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5). The Raleigh, North Carolina, native’s five sacks rank second on the team while his 8.5 TFLs rank second among defensive linemen and fourth overall on the squad.
Butler, who has played in 52 games and made 25 starts throughout his time on Rocky Top, was recently named a second team CoSIDA Academic All-American, as well.
Bowl Game & 2022 Season Ticket Info
Tennessee will conclude its 2021 campaign with a trip to Nashville for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET and tickets can be purchased by visiting the Music City Bowl’s.
Existing season ticket holders can renew their tickets for the 2022 season now by visiting AllVols.com.
