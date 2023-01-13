JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – With the ETSU women’s and men’s basketball teams playing a doubleheader inside Freedom Hall on Saturday, below are the top Things to Know, presented by Citizens Bank.
Game Times – The women’s game against Samford is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip-off, while the men take on Mercer at 4 p.m.
#GOLDOUT – Saturday’s doubleheader is a #GoldOut as fans will receive a gold rally towel, courtesy of Meade Tractor.
Ticket Information – Fans will only be required to show their men’s basketball ticket for entry into both games. Fans who only have tickets to the women’s game, will be sent tickets from the ETSU ticket office with seating inside Freedom Hall, which will be good for both games. Fans who have season tickets to both the men’s and women’s games will be able to sit in their men’s basketball season ticket locations for both games. To purchase tickets, please call the ticket office at 423-439-3878 or visit ETSUTickets.com.
Parking – Fans with parking passes located in Lots G & A will be able to park in their respective lots starting at 12 p.m. Parking lots B & C will open for parking without requirement of a pass from 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Courtside Club – The Courtside Club will be opening at 3 p.m., following the conclusion of the women’s game.
Broadcast Info – Both games will be broadcast on WXSM-AM 640 with Keith Brake having the call for the women and Voice of the Bucs Jay Sandos providing the play-by-play of the men’s game. The women’s Atmos Energy pregame show will begin at 12:30 p.m.
The women’s game will also be video streamed live on ESPN+ with Jay Sandos and Bruce Tranbarger on the call.
The men’s game is the SoCon Nexstar Game of the Week with Pete Yanity and Ralph Patterson on the call. The game will also be steamed live on ESPN+.
