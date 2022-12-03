The Newport Utilities Board of Directors approved new internet pricing as recommended by Vice President of Operations Chris Calhoun at its monthly meeting Thursday that will see a reduction in the cost of service for residential customers. The board also approved purchase requests made by Calhoun.
Internet pricing
Calhoun explained that NU currently offers three residential internet packages:
- 100 Mbps — $44.95
- 250 Mbps — $64.95
- 1,000 Mbps — $104.95
He said they had reviewed pricing from the competitors, and their biggest competitor offered 500 Mbps for $44.99 for 24 months and 1,000 Mbps for $64.99 per month for 24 months.
“We need to change our (residential) packages to become more competitive and increase our customer base,” he explained.
He explained that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) currently offers the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), in which the FCC will reimburse the utility $30 per month for each qualifying customer.
Individuals must apply for the ACP program and meet financial criteria. He said that about 70% of the county does qualify, and as of now, they have had 10 customers sign up for a plan through the program.
He said NU would like to participate in that program, and he explained that if a customer wanted a more expensive plan, they could do so and pay the difference after the $30 credit is applied.
Calhoun recommended the following price changes, pointing out it is for residential customers only and applies to fiber connections.
- 30 Mbps — $29.95
- 500 Mbps — $44.95
- 1,000 Mbps — $64.95
He said that the price reductions would affect about 217 customers currently, and it would increase the upload speed that customers experience.
“This does not include wireless customers, and is only for residential customers,” he pointed out.
“I would like to ask you to adopt these new internet packages, so we can stay competitive and help provide internet through the ACP program. It will help improve the customer experience and increase our customer base,” Calhoun said.
The board approved the package changes effective as of January 2023.
SCADA system purchase approved
The board approved the purchase of a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, which benefits the wastewater, water and electric departments. Calhoun explained that it allows qualified employees to remotely operate different kinds of equipment, such as water tanks, water pumps, substations, regulators and wastewater lifts.
“These things can be accessed and operated from the office, or if they have proper access, from their homes,” Calhoun said. He said that the last SCADA system was purchased about 12 years ago, so they can expect a lifespan of 12 to 15 years.
He reported that 8 companies attended the pre-bid meeting, but only two actually placed bids on the project.
One company, QEI, bid $333,428 for a turn-key package with 10 years of support while Solvent bid $636,754 for a turn-key package with five years of tech support. Board member Dianne Stokely asked if both bids covered all the needed items since there was such a price difference.
“Both companies checked all the boxes to provide what we need,” Calhoun said.
He said that he had spoken with customers of the providers, and had heard many positive comments about QEI’s tech support. He made the recommendation to go with the lower bid from QEI.
Board member Mike Hannon made the motion to purchase the SCADA system from QEI, with Chris Edmonds seconding that motion. The board unanimously approved the purchase.
Wastewater drainage lift station
The next action of business was to approve the purchase of a wastewater plant drainage lift station, which is also known as a yard box. He said that four bids were received for the project. Those bidding were Brockwell Construction, Design and Construction Services, J.S. Haren Company and King Construction.
Calhoun recommended accepting the lowest bid of $475,951 from Brockwell Construction. Stokely made a motion, which received a second from Dr. Emily Eisenhower-Baxter. The board unanimously approved the purchase.
Free Wifi in the city
Calhoun explained that the free Wifi within the City of Newport project is now 76% complete. The project was funded by a grant, and Calhoun said that Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, Jr., and City Community Development Director Gary Carver were instrumental in the project.
The Wifi is currently available from Food City East to the Newport Plain Talk, he reported. They hope to have the project finished by the second week of December, making connectivity possible all the way to the Cosby Highway intersection.
TV service
Communications and Customer Service Manager Sharon Kyser reported that as of January 2023, the retransmission fee will be $2.19 and will apply to all video retransmission. She explained that because of the cost, two Valley Sports networks were canceled. She said those two networks were rarely viewed outside of baseball season, and customers can still purchase those on demand.
Costs
General Manager Michael Williford reported that the costs of supplies, including chemicals for water and wastewater treatment, were increasing. The utility is also still experiencing the struggles of supply chain issues, with orders running weeks -or even months — behind schedule.
He reported the utility is negotiating three grants, he said they want to plan things out to get the most for the money, and ensure the process is handled smoothly.
Reporting the FCA financial impact, he presented the following details based on 1,100 kilowatt hours of usage:
December 2021 — $141.79
November 2022 — $148.71
December 2022 — $145.30
He said that fuel costs have come down, and that has helped, but January and February are expected to be really cold and they may not have that access to lower fuel costs. “We are a winter peaking system,” he explained.
It was pointed out that Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority has funds available to help with utility bills in the colder months.
Kyser said she recommends that individuals get on the list now, while the funding is available. It was also pointed out that funding criteria have changed, so people who did not qualify in the past may qualify now.
USDA loan letter
The board approved the USDA loan letter of credit renewal. It is not a new loan, but was required because of a change of use for a building. The building owned by the utility is being leased by Ole Smoky. Those lease funds are paying for the building, according to Williford, but the letter of credit with Commercial Bank for $600,000 had to be renewed.
“We are not borrowing anything. We renegotiated because of the tenant,” Williford explained. City council will have to approve the letter as well.
Other business
The board approved changes to the employee handbook and heard that there will not be a cost increase for the employee medical insurance renewal.
The next meeting is set for Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Newport Utilities off of Cope Boulevard.
