Scotty Dykes has been around football for a long time.
From his childhood and prep career in Newport, to years as a standout at East Tennessee State, and even to the threshold of the professional ranks in Canada before he returned to coach high school football in Tennessee — Dykes has loved the game at every stop.
When he became a father, it would only be natural that his children would love the game too.
Aaron and Zephanie Dykes have each grown in the game, with Aaron starting at Richmond the last four seasons and Zephanie serving the Tennessee Titans as both a cheerleader and assistant cheer coach.
And when he isn’t coaching high school football, Dykes and his wife, Stacey, have been along for every step of the ride — literally.
Dykes coached Aaron at Knoxville’s Hardin Valley Academy, with Dykes serving as offensive coordinator before stepping into a lesser role as receivers coach to enjoy his son’s senior season.
And when Aaron signed to play football at Richmond, it marked the fulfillment of a dream.
“That was great,” said Scotty. “He knew I played college ball, and since he was about five years old, he had talked about playing college football.
“It was funny because a lot of people said he was too small or wasn’t fast enough. But he kept his mind on his goals, worked hard, and was fortunate to be able to sign.”
During Aaron’s career in Virginia, Scotty and Stacey Dykes would leave Cocke County games on Friday night, hop in the car and drive to the airport to fly to their son’s game — or drive the eight hours to Richmond to watch him play.
And when Zephanie was cheering for the Titans? Well, they turned right around after watching Aaron and went to Nashville to see their daughter.
“It’s pretty easy,” said Stacey. “I have all the Marriott apps and different airlines on my phone. So it’s just the push of a button. I’ve gotten in a little bit of a rhythm.”
But Dykes can recall one weekend that was particularly hectic.
One weekend when Zephanie was still cheering, they traveled from Cocke County’s Friday night game to Knoxville, where they hopped on a plane to Philadelphia, where they watched Aaron play against Villanova.
Then, after the game, they grabbed an Uber back to the airport, caught their breath, and took their seats on a flight to Nashville, where they went to a hotel, slept and woke up early to be at a Titans game.
“That,” he said, “was hectic. A lot of travel. But we pulled it off.”
“It’s tiring,” added Dykes, who still sells insurance in Harriman before coaching football during the week. “You have to find time for power naps for sure. But for four years, I’m willing to do anything to watch them and still keep up my responsibilities.”
And Scotty and Stacey have certainly reaped the rewards — not just in miles and hotel points, but in memories made.
“We will cherish these moments forever,” said Stacey. “We tell stories now. These are things we can tell our grandkids in the future, that we went to see their dad or their mom play ball or cheer. We have plenty of stories to tell.”
