COCKE COUNTY—It may shock many county residents to know that there are 645 farms operating within Cocke County utilizing more than 65,000 acres of land. Data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture also shows that farming accounts for $36.5 million dollars in this county alone.
Other interesting figures show there are 115 poultry operations caring for six million birds that are worth a total of $19 million. Cocke County is also home to nearly 340 beef cattle farmers who tend 6,700 head. Only five dairy farms remain, but vegetable crops continue to have a strong presence with farmers working 600 acres in the county.
What’s even more impressive is the total direct agricultural output for Cocke County, which is estimated at $387.5 million. With multiplier effects, agricultural output has a total estimated economic impact on the county’s economy of $487.5 million. That means, for every dollar of direct output from agriculture, the total economic impact on the county’s economy is $1.23.
Data shows that in 2018 there were 1,305 workers employed in county agriculture. With multiplier effects, an estimated 2,148 jobs are generated, which means one direct agricultural job lead to 1.65 jobs in the county.
The average resident may not be aware of the massive impact that agriculture has on the county because they don’t see large scale operations on their daily commute or trip to town.
Sarah Orr, UT Extension Director for Cocke County, sees it every day due to the duties of her job. She said that agriculture touches nearly every part of a person’s life.
“It’s easier to see farms in certain areas, but they’re all over this county,” Orr said. “When I give talks I always say ‘raise your hand if you ate something today, or raise your hand if you live in a dwelling. Did you ride in a vehicle of some sort? Are you wearing clothes?’ Agriculture touches ever single person’s life every single day and multiple times per day.
“Not to be cliché, but three times per day, every single day you need a farmer. That’s not even my quote, but I’d argue to say you need them many more times when you take into consideration shelter and even fuel. There is a percentage of ethanol in all fuels now. Shelter, vehicles, clothes, you name it and a farmer has played a part.”
Farming operations are adapting with the times and using technology to make their operations more profitable. GPS is now being used for precision fertilizer application, spraying and seeding. Estimates show that the 645 farmers in the county are feeding an average of 166 people per farmer. That equates to more than 107,000 people, which is nearly three times the population of Cocke County.
Needs are growing locally and across the country as estimates show there will be 2 billion more mouths to feed by 2050. Unfortunately, 2.1 million acres of farmland has been lost since 2018. During that time nearly 6,000 farms were also lost.
Orr said it is important to find local producers and support them in any way possible. She encourages everyone to become more educated about the choices they are making.
“I think everyone should work harder to find out who their local producers are. Support the people whose farms you drive past every day. That looks like buying beef, pork and poultry locally. That looks like supporting your local farmers market and produce growers. That looks like educating yourself from someone who knows the truth about things. Support the local producers so they are still here five, 10 or even 100 years from now.”
All of the data doesn’t show the true story as many farms in the area and across the country are struggling to make ends meet. For example, neighboring Greene County had more dairy farms than the entire state just a few short years ago.
Issues with lower prices for milk were exacerbated when Dean Dairy Holdings ended contracts with Tennessee and five other states in May of 2018. Producers that managed to stay in operation found other outlets for their product like Mayfield and Milkco. Still, fewer than 200 dairy farms remain across the state.
Buyers can still support local dairies by purchasing milk with codes 37- and 47- on the containers. The 37 code is for North Carolina and 47 for Tennessee. The majority of milk produced in this area is sent to Milkco in Asheville and will have the 37 code.
Prices have increased per pound of milk to the $18 to $22 range, which is up from the $14 to $15 price point in 2018. Producers still barely break even in the entire process as profit margins are tighter for dairy cattle.
Of the 645 farms in the county, nearly 100 are family owned. The number of total producers is estimated at 1,050, with 671 being male and 379 being female. The 35 to 64 age group has the largest number of local producers at 557. Following closely behind are the 420 aged 65 and older. With family farms continuing to remain prevalent, the 35 and under age group is holding steady with 73 producers.
