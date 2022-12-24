The Kiwanis Club of Jefferson County officers were installed on Tuesday by Kentucky-Tennessee District Gov. Claire Crouch. From left are Treasurer Raiford Ball, Secretary Leslie Purser, Crouch and President Marvin Stewart.
A Kiwanis interclub meeting was held Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant in Dandridge when five members of the Kiwanis Club of Newport joined with the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson County. From left are Geraldine Ridens, Kiwanian Gary Ridens, Kentucky-Tennessee District Vice-Gov. Claire Crouch, Kiwanian Kevin Fine, Connor Johnson and Kiwanian David Johnson. Kiwanian Kathy Hemsworth is not shown.
DANDRIDGE - Five members of the Kiwanis Club of Newport visited the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson County for an interclub at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Dandridge on Tuesday.
Kentucky-Tennessee District Vice Governor B. Claire Crouch, a member of the Newport club, installed the officers. Jefferson County officers are President Marvin Stewart, Treasurer Raiford Ball and Secretary Leslie Purser.
Stewart is a former member of the Newport club and was principal at Cocke County High School until he retired. He also served as president of the Jefferson County club last year, but agreed to serve a second term in office.
The guest speaker for the meeting was Bob Jarnagin, Jefferson County historian. His program was “The Lost State of Franklin.” On Aug. 23, 1784, the State of Franklin declared its independence from North Carolina. It remained a state until 1788. Col. John Sevier served as the governor of the state.
There was mention of the Rev. Jesse Webb, of Chestnut Hill, and his brother, Joseph Webb. Both played important roles in the early history of Jefferson County.
Kiwanians from the Newport club who attended the meeting included Crouch, David Johnson, Gary Ridens, Kevin Fine and Kathy Hemsworth.
