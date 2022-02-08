Christine “Chrissy” Frances Woods, age 49, of Newport, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Newport Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Reese Caldwell; nephew, Jonathon Caldwell; brother, Curtiss Ensley; the love of her life, Keith Hurst.
Survivors include her mother, Sadie Sutton; daughter, Katrina Caldwell (AJ Walker); grandchildren, Aleeah, Braylee, Levi, Liam; sister, Darlene Myers; brother, Sam (Tiffanie) Caldwell; nieces, Carrie (Shawn) Myers, Carly Caldwell; nephews, Tristen Myers, David Caldwell; Josh Watkins, Phillip Watkins, Derrick Keller; special friend, Jack Saylor; along with many great-nieces, nephews, and special friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
