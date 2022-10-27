WOLFPACK 1

North Carolina State quarterback MJ Morris (16) braces for a hit by Virginia Tech's Tyler Childress (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. 

 Karl B DeBlaker, AP Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help No. 24 North Carolina State rally from 18 points down in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night.

Morris took over for starter Jack Chambers to lead an unexpected comeback for the Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2 Atalntic Coast Conference), who trailed 21-3 after Grant Wells' 20-yard TD keeper with 4:02 in the third quarter.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.