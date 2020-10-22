Welcome to Heroes Among Us.
This is the October edition of the always popular Smoky Mountain Homeplace.
Smoky Mountain Homeplace has covered many topics over the years including the county’s moonshine history, the industrial development of Newport and Cocke County and our special salute to veterans just to name a few.
Heroes Among Us focuses on the individuals and groups that have helped the community in various ways throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt earlier this year, and Cocke County was no exception.
We hope this special edition will help shine a light on the tireless efforts of community members to help one another during this difficult time.
This special section highlights law enforcement, firefighters, healthcare workers, business owners and many others.
We hope you enjoy this special look at some of the heroes in our community.
