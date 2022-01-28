NEWPORT—4-H Club members gathered at the Tanner building Thursday evening to participate in Cupcake Wars. Each individual was provided with two cupcakes they could decorate with any and all colors of icing and toppings.
The curriculum falls into the nutrition project group that is taught to children within the school systems. Students also learned about measuring skills and how to make homemade icing.
Photos of each cupcake decorated during the contest will be posted to the UT Extension Office Facebook page. Members of the public will have until February 3 to vote on their favorite cupcake.
The most likes will win the competition, and second and third place will also be given awards. The extension office page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/UTExtensionCockeCounty/.
