KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee puts the finishing touches on spring football as fans will get a chance to see the 2023 Volunteers at the Orange & White Game on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Start time is 2:30 p.m. For complete information, visit UTsports.com/gameday.
Tickets
Admission to the Orange & White Game is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200. Due to limited seating, fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. All tickets will be digital and can be accessed via a mobile device—identical to the regular season. Fans coming to campus without a ticket will be able to purchase tickets from QR codes and signage located all around campus, as well as at the Gate 11 and Gate 21 ticket booths. Staff will be available to assist at Gates 21 and 23.
Seating/Entrance
All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating. The south end of Neyland Stadium will be closed as progress continues on several fan experience enhancements. Sections G through Q and GG through QQ will be closed, as well as gates 1 through 12. Fans can access general admission seating of Neyland Stadium through the following gates: 13, 14, 15-A, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23. The stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect, and gates will open at 1 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as a large crowd is expected and limited gates will be in use due to the closure of the south end of the stadium.
Broadcast Info
The contest will air digitally on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ with Justin Kutcher and Jordan Rodgers on the call. Vol Network pregame show begins at 2:15 p.m. and leads into the broadcast featuring the "Voice of the Vols" Bob Kesling, VFLs Pat Ryan and Chris Brown and Brent Hubbs.
Parking
On-campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m. View the parking map here. Parking shuttles will begin at 11:30 a.m. from the Stephenson Drive Lot 14 and Ag Campus. The Stephenson Drive Lot 14 unload and pickup will be on Chamique Holdsclaw Drive. Fans from Ag Campus can board buses at River Drive across from the CF lot and then be transported to Circle Park. For fans coming from downtown Knoxville, the Orange Line Trolley will provide free transportation and drop off on Volunteer Boulevard. Free public parking will be available at the following lots:
Ag Campus
G10 Garage via Neyland Drive entry
11th Street Garage at 1100 Cumberland Ave.
White Avenue Garage at 1621 White Ave.
G17 Garage at 1800 Lake Ave.
Vol Village Music Festival
The first-ever Vol Village Music Festival presented by Miller Lite and Twisted Tea will take place in Lot 9 from noon-2 p.m. Hosted by VFL DJ Sterl, the free festival will be headlined by top 50 Billboard country charts artist Matt Stillwell as well as Knoxville native Emily Ann Roberts. Vol Village will feature food trucks, sponsor activations and fun activities for all ages. A pep rally featuring the Pride of the Southland Pep Band and Tennessee Spirit Squads is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. and will lead into the performing artists.
