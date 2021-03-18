The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for March 8-12, 2021.
Joseph Yacone to Jason Steven Myers and wife, Amanda Faye Myers, 7th district, $58,000.
William Tindall and wife, Margaret Tindall to Michelle Mitrik and husband, John Mitrik, 2nd district, $156,000.
William Joseph Worley to Matthew Brian Choate, 7th district, $620,000.
Byron Boudreaux and wife, Laura Boudreaux to Paul Carter, 5th district, $50,000.
Keith Lang Houston to Swyft Inc., 9th district, $250.
Cory Talley and Logan Talley to Eric Cade Knight, 4th district, $100,000.
Cory Taley and Kim Miller to Eric Knight and wife, Kristie Knight, 4th district $80,000.
William Kennedy and wife, Marguerite Kennedy to Darren Naville, Jr. and wife, Sara Naville, 6th district $208,000.
April Jenkins, Maxx Jenkins and Ashtyn Jenkins to Danny Ray Jenkins and wife, Sandra Jenkins, 9th district, $50,000.
April Jenkins, Maxx Jenkins and Ashtyn Jenkins to Danny Ray Jenkins and wife, Sandra Jenkins, 9th district, $60,000.
Ben Heise and wife, Hannah Heise to Justin Rorabeck, 5th district, $52,000.
Brenda Waggoner to James Peck, 3rd district, $172,000.
Jerry Allen Shook and Christopher George Shook to Kevin Butler and wife, Ashley Butler, 2nd district, $17,000.
Alfred Jackson to David Newsome and wife, Marie Newsome, 5th district, $30,000.
Marianne Allen Clark to Scott Alexander, 5th district, $5,000.
RW Ford Mercury Real Estate Partners to Guy Hommel, Jr., 4th district $475,000.
Elbert Carver to Jeremy Rohe and wife, Leighann Rohe, 5th district, $96,000.
Mark Cutshaw and wife, Misty Cutshaw to Shawna Dunn and husband Trenten Dunn, 2nd district $247,000.
Lavonda Dalton to Charles Stephen Meyers, 2nd district, $200,000.
Elmer R Spradlin, II and wife Darlene Spradlin to Richard Eric Farmer, 1st district, $122,500.
Kenneth Clark Hood, trustee to Superior Financial Services, Inc., 2nd district, $9,500.
J. William Myers and wife, Jane Myers to Shannon Moore and wife, Kelley Moore, 8th district $29,000.
Betty Hill and husband, Burnett Ray Hill to Tommy Ball, trustee, 1st district, $100,000.
Raymond Snader and wife Sylvia Snader to Beava Lanier Chesser and wife Karen Gay Wotring, 2nd district, $85,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport, Inc. to Cecil Bartles, 6th district, $800.
Jennifer Askew to Burton Joseph Spissak, 5th district, $92,000.
Volstate LLC to Guy McGowan and wife, Mary McGowan, 6th district, $104,000.
Dennis Williams and wife, Mollie Wiliams to Cassidy Garrett and Jared Ledford, 5th district, $50,000.
Von Ray McMillan and wife, Aletha Hannah McMillan to Christopher Scott Mantooth, Joseph Chad Lane and John Edward Gass, 8th district, $30,000.
John Dobson to Eric Beukema, 5th district, $16,000.
