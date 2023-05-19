Lady Vols 1

As the new WNBA season commences, there will be five former Lady Vols on active rosters and three others with UT ties filling roles with teams around the league. Tennessee ranks second among SEC schools in the number of alums on WNBA squads, with South Carolina standing just ahead with eight. 

The WNBA tips off its 27th year this weekend, and as the new season commences there will be five former Lady Vols on active rosters and three others with UT ties filling roles with teams around the league.

Tennessee ranks second among SEC schools in the number of alums on WNBA squads, with South Carolina standing just ahead with eight. Mississippi State (2) is the only other school with multiple players in the league, while Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M boast one player each. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU and Vanderbilt have no players currently holding roster spots.

