Ruby Mae Williamson, age 77, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James J. and Orlena Bugg, sisters, Mildred Justice and Juanita Maloy.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Williamson, children, Larry (Becky) Williamson, Brenda (Cecil) Holt, and David (Brenda) Williamson, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, sisters, Phyllis Nichols and Sherry Barnette, brother, John (Cathy) Bugg, and special cousins, Vivian and Rhonda Ford.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ruby Williamson.
