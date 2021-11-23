The basketball teams at Parrottsville Elementary have posted some impressive scores against their opponents all season long. They continued that trend Monday evening as they took on the Grassy Fork Ravens at home.
The Lady Parrotts were first to take the floor and jumped on the visiting Lady Ravens in the first quarter.
Seven Lady Parrotts found the bottom of the net in the quarter led by the five points posted by Javin Campbell. The Lady Ravens unfortunately had no solution to stop the juggernaut offense of the Lady Parrotts.
Parrottsville took a commanding 33-2 lead into the locker room. The offensive onslaught continued in the second half of play as the Clevenger twins managed to record double digits as they do most every game. The Lady Ravens battled throughout the half giving the Lady Parrotts no easy looks at the basket. They also managed to knock down several shots in the third and fourth quarters.
The Lady Parrotts proved to be too much as they went on to a 62-12 victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (62): Blakelyn Clevenger 14, Brookelyn Clevenger 12, Cee Gee McNealy 10, Kate Kickliter 10, Javin Campbell 7, Hailee Hartsell 5, Mallory Nease 4.
GRASSY FORK (12): Stella Raines 4, Layla Bradley 2, Amelia Hill 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 56, GRASSY FORK, 34 (BOYS)
The Parrotts found themselves in a tough battle against the Ravens in the second game of the evening. Grassy Fork came out swinging and knocked down two early 3-pointers to take a slight lead. The Parrotts methodically marched their way back thanks to defensive pressure and hot shooting from Devin Caldwell and Daniel Price. At the end of the first, Parrottsville had claimed a 19-10 lead. The second quarter was frenetic in pace as both teams raced up and down the court. The Parrotts continued their full court pressure on the Ravens limiting their offensive opportunities.
Parrottsville went into the half with a 33-16 lead over the Ravens. Cooper Davis put the Ravens on his back in the second half scoring 14 of his 19 points in the second half. His efforts would fall short as the Parrotts would go on to a 56-34 victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (56): Devin Caldwell 20, Vincent Steinbacher 10, Waylon Fox 10, Daniel Price 7, Eli Roberts 5, Dylan Fox 2, Nate Mason 2.
GRASSY FORK (34): Cooper Davis 19, Draiden Sneed 7, Eli Gilliam 5, Cruz Coggins 3.
CENTERVIEW 22, NORTHWEST 18 (GIRLS)
The Centerview Lady Falcons held on late against the Lady Patriots on Monday night. Kylie Vinson led Centerview’s offense with nine points, while Brionna Moll and Sarah Frazier posted six each for Northwest.
The Lady Falcons were neck-and-neck with the Lady Patriots after one, but an explosive second quarter saw Centerview head to the locker room with a 16-7 lead, including all nine of Kylie Vinson’s points. The third was quiet, though the Lady Falcons stretched their lead to an 11-point margin. In the fourth, the Lady Patriots woke up on both sides of the ball, but it was too late, as the 8-1 quarter wasn’t enough to close the gap, giving Centerview the win.
CENTERVIEW (22): Kylie Vinson 9, Josie Shaver 4, Amelia Ellison 3, Vanessa Fox 3, Trinity Ownby 2, Emma Calfee 1.
NORTHWEST (18): Brionna Moll 6, Sarah Frazier 6, Hannah Smith 2, Jaden Moll 2, Alivia McGraw-Ottinger 1, Karon Gonzalez 1.
NORTHWEST 41, CENTERVIEW 39 (BOYS)
The Falcons came up just short of an astounding comeback on Monday night, taking a hard home loss to the visiting Northwest Patriots. Tyson Sutton led the way with a game-high 14 points for the Patriots. Coulter Olivia posted 13 points, leading the Falcons.
The Patriots jumped out of the gate to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter. It would be the final quarter-to-quarter lead change of the game, but Centerview didn’t go down quietly. After an even second quarter, the teams went to the break still separated by nine at 22-13. In the second half, the Falcons did everything they could to scratch their way back into the game, outscoring the Patriots 26-19. Unfortunately, the shootout of a second-half couldn’t reverse the damage of the first, as the Patriots held on to a two-point margin and took home a win for Northwest.
NORTHWEST (41): Tyson Sutton 14, Benito Torres 13, Donovan Campos-Nuci 12, Masyn Pierce 2.
CENTERVIEW (39): Coulter Olivia 13, Christian Cole 11, Riley Collins 6, Dylan Turner 5, Jude Olivia 4.
BRIDGEPORT 51, DEL RIO 7 (GIRLS)
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets tore through the Lady Trojans of Del Rio on Monday night by the river. Ava Wheeler led the game with 15 points, while Payton Mathes posted five for the visiting Lady Rockets.
Depth proved to be an issue for Del Rio, as the six-girl team couldn’t keep fresh legs on the court to contest with Bridgeport’s 13-girl roster.
This one opened with a 24-0 run from the Lady Rockets, which would be more than enough to settle it. Del Rio finally got on the board in the second period, but the third quarter was another shutout combined with a big run for Bridgeport. Del Rio put up four more points in the final frame, leaving this one at 51-7.
BRIDGEPORT (51): Ava Wheeler 15, Kennadee Langford 14, Emma Potter 10, Matisse Bible 6, Haylee Webber 4, Michayla Stephenson 2.
DEL RIO (7): Payton Mathes 5, Ella Woody 2.
BRIDGEPORT 76, DEL RIO 4 (BOYS)
Much like their Lady counterparts, the Rockets were more than prepared to defend their home court on Monday. 12 Rockets posted at least two points, but four of them scored 10. Zayden Gunter and Eli Sprouse were the only Trojans to get on the board, with two a piece.
The Rockets held Del Rio off the board through 3 quarters, all while racking up 68 points of their own. In the fourth, they let off the gas and the Trojans posted their four points, still behind Bridgeport’s eight.
BRIDGEPORT (76): Ethan Bradshaw 10, Cody Strange 10, Braxton Kyker 10, Rider Finchum 10, Cornelius Carr 8, Jayden Holt 6, Marcus Paulette 4, Addy Pack 4, Seth Miller 4, Gavin Gilliland 4, River Shropshire 4, Corbin Blanchard 2.
DEL RIO (4): Zayden Gunter 2, Eli Sprouse 2.
COSBY 40, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 14 (GIRLS)
The Lady Eagles were dominant in their performance over the Lady Bears Monday evening. Three Lady Eagles combined to score 32 of the teams 40 total points.
The game started at a slow pace in the first quarter with both teams struggling to find their groove. The Lady Eagles led the after the first quarter, 8-2.
Allie Ottinger, Ella Hicks and Destiny O’Dell were able to light a spark for the Lady Eagles scoring all 16 of the team’s points in the second period. The Lady Bears could not answer the call on offense and went in to the locker room down 24-5.
The second half began like the first ended, with a heavy dose of the Lady Eagles big three. They close out the game outscoring the Lady Bear 16-10 over the final two quarters.
COSBY (40): Allie Ottinger 12, Ella Hicks 10, Destiny O’Dell 10, Aden Heatherly 4, Faith Robinson 4.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (14): Alyssa Susalla 9, Azariah Spurgeon 6.
COSBY 39, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 24 (BOYS)
The Eagles found success Monday evening as they traveled just up the road to Smoky Mountain. Both teams started the game slowly as the first quarter ended with the Eagles leading by a score of 6-3.
The second quarter, and most of the game, belonged to the Eagles Oaklon Cameron. Cameron dropped 13 points in the quarter on his way to a game high of 22. Tucker Whaley was the main producer of offense for the Bears as he totaled 13 of the team’s overall 24 points.
Cosby’s Dusty Lane added seven points in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
COSBY (39): Oaklon Cameron 22, Dusty Lane 11, Payton Young 4, Parker Ford 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (24): Tucker Whaley 13, Ezra Spurgeon 6, Brody Stooksbury 3, Christian Walsh 2.
