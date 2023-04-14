JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – First-year ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage announced the signing of his first official Buccaneer on Thursday as Maki Johnson will be wearing the Blue & Gold this upcoming 2023-24 season.
Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard, averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists, while shooting 55 percent from beyond the arc at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. Johnson is rated a three-star via 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports Composite has Johnson ranked the No. 34 overall shooting guard nationally and No. 1 player in the state of West Virginia.
“Maki brings terrific shooting, skill, toughness and a high basketball IQ to our team,” said Coach Savage. “He comes from a basketball family, and knows what it takes to compete and win at a high level. Maki has played against the best competition throughout his high school career at Huntington Prep and on the AAU circuit, which has prepared him to be successful at ETSU. He will be a great addition to our program and has a bright future ahead as a Buccaneer.”
Johnson was named Most Valuable Player of the Chick-fil-A Classic after leading Huntington Prep to wins over Oak Hill Academy, Calvary Christian Academy and then-No. 6 IMG Academy. In the 67-54 win over Oak Hill, Johnson finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while he followed that up with a 17-point, 4-rebound game in the 79-67 victory over Calvary Christian. In the championship win over IMG, Johnson totaled 11 points and three rebounds, while knocking down three triples. Following the tournament, Huntington Prep was ranked No. 9 nationally.
Later in the season, Johnson dropped 29 points in an 88-67 win over Burlington School (NC), while finishing with 15 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists in a 71-56 win over Veritas Prep (CA) at the City of Lights Classic in Las Vegas. Johnson ended his high school career with a 46-point performance on 13-of-16 shooting from beyond the arc on Senior Night.
“I chose ETSU because Coach Savage and the staff's morals and values on and off the court align with my personal values,” said Johnson, who was also named MVP of the Quincey Shootout and was a McDonalds All-American candidate. “The winning tradition, the fan support, and most importantly, the style of play fits the way I play.”
