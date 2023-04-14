JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – First-year ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage announced the signing of his first official Buccaneer on Thursday as Maki Johnson will be wearing the Blue & Gold this upcoming 2023-24 season.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard, averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists, while shooting 55 percent from beyond the arc at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. Johnson is rated a three-star via 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports Composite has Johnson ranked the No. 34 overall shooting guard nationally and No. 1 player in the state of West Virginia.

