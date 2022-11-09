Larceny: On Nov. 4 a report was filed at NPD for a theft. The complainant stated the previous night she was at Food City West and left her buggy unattended for a short time to grab an item from one of the grocery aisles. She stated when she returned she noticed her wallet had been tampered with. She states that she then went through her wallet and noticed $400 in cash was missing. She notified the store manager and was told she would need to file a police report in order for them to get camera footage. She was advised how to obtain a copy of this report for her records.

Motor vehicle theft: NPD responded on Nov. 4 to Five Rivers Plaza for a reported stolen vehicle. Upon arrival a 2004 Hyundai Scion was parked behind the building without a tag on it and the front driver side window busted out. The front and rear tires on the passenger side were flat and it appeared the vehicle had been there for several days. The VIN came back to a vehicle stolen out of Hamblen County. The vehicle was towed.

