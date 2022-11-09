Larceny: On Nov. 4 a report was filed at NPD for a theft. The complainant stated the previous night she was at Food City West and left her buggy unattended for a short time to grab an item from one of the grocery aisles. She stated when she returned she noticed her wallet had been tampered with. She states that she then went through her wallet and noticed $400 in cash was missing. She notified the store manager and was told she would need to file a police report in order for them to get camera footage. She was advised how to obtain a copy of this report for her records.
Motor vehicle theft: NPD responded on Nov. 4 to Five Rivers Plaza for a reported stolen vehicle. Upon arrival a 2004 Hyundai Scion was parked behind the building without a tag on it and the front driver side window busted out. The front and rear tires on the passenger side were flat and it appeared the vehicle had been there for several days. The VIN came back to a vehicle stolen out of Hamblen County. The vehicle was towed.
Violation of probation: On Nov. 5 an officer came in contact with Jeffery Brotherton on a traffic stop. Brotherton advised he just got out of jail and was out on bond conditions. Brotherton was found to have an active warrant out of Greene County for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting: An NPD officer responded to Walgreens on Nov. 5 concerning a shoplifter. The store manager stated a white female, later identified as Shiala M. Tippins, was getting medication from the pharmacy when he observed her stick a bottle of Olly Combat Cravings 30 count in her bag. The manager stated she paid for some other items she had taken, but not for the Combat Cravings. She then walked outside and left before police arrived. The total value of the item was $24.99.
Simple assault/robbery: On Nov. 5 deputies were dispatched to 1991 Hartford Road on a report of a female, Leshia Smith, being attacked. It was learned she was attacked inside the city limits. She stated she was driving on Woodlawn Avenue near Freeman Avenue when her vehicle started stalling out. She stated two white males opened her passenger door and struck her in the face and pulled her hair. She said they grabbed her purse and her change purse fell out. Smith said they took her iPhone 11 Pro Max phone and also a change purse. The purse contained $92 in cash, a child support debit card, a Weigles rewards card and insurance cards. The only description she provided was one male was around her height, 5-2, and the other was tall, both skinny in build. She stated she left the area and drove home before police were notified.
Driving under the influence: A traffic stop was initiated on Nov. 6 at Food City West for a seat belt violation. The driver, Frank Butto, stated he just left the store and forgot to put it on. He exited the vehicle without being told to. Consent was given for a search of the vehicle and an open container of alcohol was found in the center console that was cold to the touch. Butto admitted it was his and said it was from last night. He denied consuming any alcohol this date. He performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He consented to provide a sample of breath and blood. The results of his Intoximeter was .000 for both samples. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Driving under the influence: Police were dispatched on Nov. 6 at around 8:36 p.m. to the area of Cosby Highway and I-40 Exit 435 in reference to a vehicle driving recklessly and entering the city limits. A complainant observed the vehicle driving all over the roadway before pulling into Subway. A silver Honda was observed stopped in the middle of the parking lot with a non-working tail light. The officer initiated his blue emergency lights and approached the vehicle on foot at which time the driver, Jose Reyes Elacio Alejandro, pulled off and ran over the drive-thru curb. The officer initiated his sirens and Alejandro exited the parking lot onto Cosby Highway, causing other motorists to forcefully come to a stop to avoid a collision. He continued to flee and then pulled into the Kenjo gas station where he was blocked in by another officer's patrol vehicle. Alejandro ignored verbal commands to exit the vehicle, at which time he was pulled from the vehicle, placed on the ground and put in handcuffs. He was observed to have urine-soaked pants pulled down around his ankles and the driver seat was soaked in urine. Three empty, but still cold to the touch, Corona beer bottles were recovered from within the vehicle in the cup holder and passenger seat. He appeared to be highly intoxicated, smelled strongly of alcohol. He did not have a valid driver's license.
Harassment: Officers were dispatched on Nov. 7 to Stinnett Chevrolet for a male threatening to bring a gun to the business and "shoot it up." The manager stated Barry Harder called and threatened he was going to "bring an AK 47" and shoot up the business. The manager stated Harder was upset over a salesman calling him after Harder placed an online inquiry about a vehicle. The manager stated they didn't want to press charges unless Harder continued to call and make threats. Contact was made with Harder who stated he was upset the salesman kept calling him after telling him he wasn't interested. Harder admitted he did threaten to bring a gun to the business. Harder was advised to not make contact or be on the property of the business and if he contacted the business and made any more threats he would be charged.
Weapon law violations: On Nov. 7 a a Chrysler Sebring that had a license plate that could not be read due to a reflective tag cover was observed on Morrell Springs It was confirmed that the plate belonged to a Kia. The driver of the vehicle, Eric Dalton, stated his driver's license was suspended due to a felony evading conviction he had and he had no insurance. It was confirmed his license was suspended. Dalton was sweating and appeared fidgety and nervous. He was asked if he had anything illegal in the car and stated he "wasn't sure," then said he "hoped not" and then stated "if there is, I will be (upset)." He stated the car belonged to him but he put another tag on it. An inventory of the vehicle yielded 4.4. grams of suspected meth amphetamine, a loaded 9mm Sccy handgun with six rounds under the passenger seat and a loaded 40 caliber handgun with 10 rounds in the backseat floorboard. Dalton was confirmed to have at least one felony conviction for evading arrest and burglary. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
