Doris Jean Brady, age 86, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Serenity Hospice House.
She attended Point Pleasant Baptist Church for over 60 years and enjoyed studying the Bible, teaching Sunday School, and serving the children in the nursery. She loved everyone there and the members truly were servants of Jesus to her in the last few years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Briscoe and Eula Waldrup Parker; brothers, Howard Parker, Henry Parker, Donal Parker, and Roger Parker; and sister, Betty Sliger. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Tinsley) Davis; grandchildren, Jacey (Aaron) Lovelady, Susan (Travis) Weaver, and Andrew (Hannah) Davis; great-grandchildren, Carson and Addyson Lovelady and Baby Weaver arriving soon; brother, Doyle (Brenda) Parker; and sisters, Kathy (William) Spears and Rita Darlene (John) Scruggs.
Special thanks to Morristown Senior Citizens Center, Memory Care at Regency Retirement Village, Smoky Mountain Hospice, and Serenity House for the love and care given to her and her family.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, January 15 at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Elmore officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, January 16 at Hamblen Memory Gardens for graveside services.
Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
