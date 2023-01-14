Brady

Doris Jean Brady, age 86, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Serenity Hospice House.

She attended Point Pleasant Baptist Church for over 60 years and enjoyed studying the Bible, teaching Sunday School, and serving the children in the nursery. She loved everyone there and the members truly were servants of Jesus to her in the last few years.

