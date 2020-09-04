NEWPORT—Two Newport females have been charged following a domestic disturbance on West Broadway Wednesday morning.
Newport Police Officers identified the females as Ashley L. Bishop, 20, and Heaven L. Turner, 26.
On Wednesday, officers were dispatched 411 West Broadway Street, concerning a domestic disturbance.
Officers Paul Weber and Brandt Stephens spoke with the caller who advised he heard arguing coming from an apartment and heard a female yell, “stop hitting me”.
Officers located the two females sitting inside a vehicle.
Officers made contact with the female in the driver’s seat, identified as Turner, and noted she had an odor of alcohol about her person and her speech was slurred.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Turner and she performed poorly on all tests given.
Due to Turner being in control of a vehicle near a roadway, she was placed under arrest without further incident.
According to the report, officers then spoke with Bishop, who advised that Turner had been drinking alcohol prior to getting into the physical altercation.
Officers Stephens said Bishop had a “deep” laceration on her chest and other lacerations to her stomach, throat, shoulders and lip.
However, officers were unable to determine who the primary aggressor was. Therefore both were placed under arrest.
Bishop was charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault while Turner was charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.
This makes the second time in one week that Turner was arrested by the Newport Police Department for driving under the influence.
