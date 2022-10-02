GREENEVILLE – The annual Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo is scheduled for October 13-14 at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. Two days of programs will educate beef producers on the latest research and practices.

Pre-registration for this event is required and due before 5 p.m. on October 6th. Producers can register online at https://tiny.utk.edu/NETBE or by stopping into their local Extension Office.

