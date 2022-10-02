GREENEVILLE – The annual Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo is scheduled for October 13-14 at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. Two days of programs will educate beef producers on the latest research and practices.
Pre-registration for this event is required and due before 5 p.m. on October 6th. Producers can register online at https://tiny.utk.edu/NETBE or by stopping into their local Extension Office.
Check-in for both days of the program will begin at 7:30 a.m. Programs begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. The pre-registration cost is $20 per person to attend one day or $40 per person to attend both days. Lunch is included both days.
Producers interested in becoming Master Beef Producer certified will be able to do so at the expo. The cost for Master Beef certification is $100 which includes the two-day expo fee. This fee must be paid during pre-registration.
The expo will include a trade show on the first day with talks by industry experts, breed association representatives, veterinarians, and university specialists. The planned program topics include:
Animal Health
Marketing Strategies
Impacts of Improper Forage and Nutrition
The Cost of Ignoring Genetics
Reproductive Efficiency
Culling Decisions & How to Make Them
Soil Amendment Options
Hyper Local vs. Traditional Markets
Farm Facility Planning
Bull Management
For more information, please contact your local county UT Extension office.
University of Tennessee COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.
The Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center is located off U.S. Highway 70 approximately five miles south of Greeneville at 2255 East Allens Bridge Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.