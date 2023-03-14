ETSU 1

For the first time since 2018, the ETSU women’s basketball team is headed to the postseason. The Bucs will play in the WBI tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, later this week.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the first time since 2018, ETSU women’s basketball is postseason bound.

The Bucs learned their fate late Sunday night as the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) announced ETSU as part of its eight-team field. The tournament will take place in Lexington, Ky. from March 17-19. All games will be hosted at the Clive M. Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University.

