COCKE COUNTY—Work continues on a new subdivision off Hooper Highway in the Cosby area. Brennon Garrett, representative for the development, spoke to the Planning Commission Tuesday evening about the expansion of the subdivision.
He presented a preliminary plat to commissioners detailing the 7 lots that are currently being created. The map also shows larger areas that are yet to be developed.
Garrett asked the commission to review the plans to avoid any issues when maps are finalized in the coming months.
“Access to the lots will be off a private road that will be constructed,” Garrett said.
“We are hiring an engineer and designer to make sure everything meets the standards. We don’t want to go through all these expenses and have something be denied here.”
Garrett told the commission that the current road leading into the subdivision is better than many of the county’s roads. He assured them that all lots would be accessible from the newly created Laurel Ridge Way.
Kathryn Baldwin of the East TN Development District provided a list of items that need to be taken care of before the maps are submitted for final approval.
Garrett said that many have already been addressed, and he hopes to present a finalized version at next month’s meeting.
Another item reviewed by the commission was a variance request made by Israel Caraza. Caraza hopes to build a home off Under the Sun Way in Cosby.
The two tract property will have a second home built in the future.
He sought variances for each tract for the 100 feet of public road frontage that is required in the regulations, as well as the 150 feet setback line for structures.
The rear of the property, according to Caraza, has a stream running through it that would make development difficult. This could potentially cause issues with the septic systems built for the homes in addition to wells.
Commission members granted the variances based on the topography of the land and the size of the structures that will be built on the two separate tracts.
The commission will meet again on Tuesday, October 26 at 5:15 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom.
