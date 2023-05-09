CN Softball 1

This week, the Carson-Newman softball team will make its 21st postseason appearance in program history. 

 CNEagles.com

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – For the 21st time in school history, Carson-Newman softball is headed into postseason play.

The Eagles will make their 17th foray into NCAA tournament play and their 21st overall when they head to Wingate, N.C. for a third time in five weeks to open up the Southeast Regional against third-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne on Thursday at the WU Softball Complex.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.