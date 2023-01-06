Halzle 1

Joey Halzle has been elevated from Tennessee's quarterback coach to offensive coordinator. 

KNOXVILLE – Joey Halzle, who has served as Tennessee's quarterbacks coach during the most prolific two-year offensive stretch in school history, has been tabbed as the Volunteers' new offensive coordinator, head coach Josh Heupel announced on Thursday.

"Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and he's built great trust within our team," Heupel said. "I have known Joey for over 15 years, and his track record of player development has impacted every place he has been. He has complete knowledge of our aggressive offensive identity and principles. Having played and coached at this level, he understands how to connect with players and will continue to make a significant impact in recruiting. This will be a seamless transition for him as we strive to build a championship program that Vol Nation is proud of."

