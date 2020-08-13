NEWPORT—Vida Ivy Bell, attorney and Newport Municipal Judge, passed away on Tuesday, August 11 after a battle with cancer.
Bell attended Bridgeport Elementary and Cosby High School.
At sixteen years old, she began at Carson-Newman University.
She earned degrees with honors from both the University of Louisville and the University of Tennessee School of Law.
Bell was licensed to practice law in 1990 and enjoyed a successful law practice in Newport for 29 years.
She was honored to serve as the Municipal Judge for the City of Newport from 2011 to present.
She was married to Newport attorney and former Cocke County General Sessions and Juvenile Judge John Alton Bell.
Vida’s most perfect and excellent gifts and her greatest successes in life were her two children, John Luke Bell and Meredith Ivy Bell whom she loved with all her heart. Her favorite pastimes were gardening and raising flowers, time outside, cooking, house projects, and time spent with her family.
At her request, there will be no receiving of friends or memorial service. Any donations in Vida’s memory may be made to Crossroads Community Church, P.O. Box 1856, Newport, TN 37822 or charity of your choice.
Cards of condolence may be mailed to The Bells, 1209 Piney Mountain Road, Newport, TN 37821.
