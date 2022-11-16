Walters State butchery program

Walters State Community College announced the addition of a butchery program on Tuesday. From left are Dr. Tony Miksa, president of the college; Astrid Friedrich of the Chamber of Crafts of South Thuringia, Germany; Chef Joe Cairns, head of the Maples Institute for Culinary Arts at Walters State; Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce development at the college; and Tobias Bolle, with the Association of Chambers of Commerce for Service and Industry, Germany.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WSCC

Walters State Community College will enroll the first students in its new butchery program in fall 2023. The program becomes the first meat-cutting program offered by a Tennessee community college and one of only two programs in the state.

“This program is designed to meet the workforce needs of our service area,” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, in announcing the program during a press conference on Tuesday at the college’s Sevier County Campus.

