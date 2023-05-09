Lewan 1

A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle released by the Tennessee Titans in February over a failed physical issue is suing renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews for medical malpractice after the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL left him with "severe and permanent" damage. Attorneys for Taylor Lewan filed the lawsuit Tuesday night, May 2, 2023, in circuit court in Ecambia County, Florida. 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle released by the Tennessee Titans in February over a failed physical issue is suing renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews for medical malpractice for the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL leaving him with "severe and permanent" damage.

Attorneys for Taylor Lewan filed the lawsuit Tuesday night in circuit court in Escambia County, Florida.

